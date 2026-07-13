ROSWELL — About 100 homes in Roswell lost running water Monday afternoon after a water main broke on Steeplechase Drive, also shutting down a stretch of the road.
What’s happening: Steeplechase Drive is closed between Holcomb Bridge Road and Sassafras Road. The homes without water are on the west end of Steeplechase Drive and on parts of Sassafras Road.
What this means for you: Repairs are expected to take about 10 hours, with road repairs to follow after that. Drivers should avoid the closed stretch and find another way around.
Boil water advisory: There is no boil water advisory in effect as of Monday afternoon. If that changes, Fulton County Water Services will issue the guidance.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.