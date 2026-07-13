What’s happening: Steeplechase Drive is closed between Holcomb Bridge Road and Sassafras Road. The homes without water are on the west end of Steeplechase Drive and on parts of Sassafras Road.

What this means for you: Repairs are expected to take about 10 hours, with road repairs to follow after that. Drivers should avoid the closed stretch and find another way around.

Boil water advisory: There is no boil water advisory in effect as of Monday afternoon. If that changes, Fulton County Water Services will issue the guidance.