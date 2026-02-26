Listen to this post

Roswell will hold a public ceremony on March 7 to unveil a new bronze plaque honoring Revolutionary War patriots at City Hall.

What’s Happening: The City of Roswell and the Martha Stewart Bulloch Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution are hosting the event on the City Hall grounds, near the existing Faces of War Memorial. The ceremony is part of Roswell’s America250 celebration, which marks the 250th anniversary of the United States.

What’s Important: The plaque honors Revolutionary War patriots of all backgrounds, ethnicities, national origins, and social status. Once installed, it will remain on the grounds permanently and be open to the public.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone can attend the March 7 ceremony or visit the plaque at Roswell City Hall after it is installed. More information is available at Roswell365.com and America250RoswellGa.com.