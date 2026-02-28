A vehicle hit a power pole on Norwich Street Extension (U.S. 341) at McKinna Place in Glynn County Saturday, pulling power lines down across the road and forcing a full closure of the roadway.
What’s Happening: Glynn County Police Department closed all lanes at the scene after the crash brought live power lines onto the road. Georgia Power was notified and responded to make repairs.
What’s Important: Northbound lanes have since reopened. Southbound lanes remain closed while Georgia Power continues repair work.
What’s Still Unknown: It is not clear when southbound lanes will reopen, whether anyone was hurt in the crash, or how many customers lost power.
