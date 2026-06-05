Middle Georgia Regional Airport’s runway is getting longer. Workers are already on site extending Runway 5-23 by 600 feet on the airport’s southwest corner, a project years in the making that will stretch the runway from 6,501 feet to 7,101 feet.

What’s Happening: The longer runway is designed to better accommodate corporate jets, commercial flights, and smaller private planes — making the airport more competitive for businesses and travelers in the region.

“This investment moves us one step closer to a stronger, more competitive airport that can better serve our community and attract new opportunities to Macon-Bibb,” Mayor Lester Miller said. “Extending the runway is a project we’ve worked toward for many years.”

What’s Important: The project is moving through phases. Construction on the runway addition is already underway, with lighting and paving work representing the next stage.

The Path Forward: To help fund that next phase, the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded Macon-Bibb County $2,845,277.03 for the lighting and paving work. The county is required to provide a local match of up to $948,425.68, drawn from money already set aside for the project. The Macon-Bibb County Commission voted June 2 to formally accept the grant.