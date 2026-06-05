Middle Georgia Regional Airport’s runway is getting longer. Workers are already on site extending Runway 5-23 by 600 feet on the airport’s southwest corner, a project years in the making that will stretch the runway from 6,501 feet to 7,101 feet.
What’s Happening: The longer runway is designed to better accommodate corporate jets, commercial flights, and smaller private planes — making the airport more competitive for businesses and travelers in the region.
“This investment moves us one step closer to a stronger, more competitive airport that can better serve our community and attract new opportunities to Macon-Bibb,” Mayor Lester Miller said. “Extending the runway is a project we’ve worked toward for many years.”
What’s Important: The project is moving through phases. Construction on the runway addition is already underway, with lighting and paving work representing the next stage.
The Path Forward: To help fund that next phase, the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded Macon-Bibb County $2,845,277.03 for the lighting and paving work. The county is required to provide a local match of up to $948,425.68, drawn from money already set aside for the project. The Macon-Bibb County Commission voted June 2 to formally accept the grant.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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