A Harris County High School baseball coach died Saturday evening after an ATV crash on private property in Hamilton.

What’s Happening: Tony Dimitri, the head baseball coach and teacher at Harris County High School, was killed when a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle overturned. The crash happened between 6 and 7 p.m. Saturday off Mulberry Creek Road.

What’s Important: Darrell Deon Guthrey, 44, has been arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree and driving under the influence of alcohol. Guthrey was driving the side-by-side when it crashed, according to Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley.

The Details: Dimitri was riding as a passenger when the vehicle overturned, according to Harris County Coroner Joseph Weldon. The crash happened during an outing with several families. Sheriff Jolley said Dimitri and Guthrey were close friends. Guthrey remained in the Harris County Jail as of Saturday night.

Catch Up Quick: Dimitri spent more than 15 years working in education and athletics. Before Harris County, he coached baseball at Russell County High School in Alabama and at Jordan High School, where he graduated. He went to Chattahoochee Valley Community College and Columbus State University.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities haven’t released more details about what led to the crash.