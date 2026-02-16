Listen to this post

Grovetown Fire Rescue is testing hydrants Monday in five locations across the city.

What’s Happening: Fire crews are testing hydrants on Pepperhill Drive, Dorn Street, 2nd Avenue, the 600 block of East Robinson Avenue, and Ford Avenue at Grovetown Elementary School.

What This Is: Fire departments test hydrants to make sure they work properly and provide enough water pressure for firefighting. The testing involves opening hydrants and measuring water flow.

How This Affects Real People: Residents in these areas may see water flowing from hydrants and fire crews working in the streets. Water pressure in nearby homes may drop temporarily during testing.