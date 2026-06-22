What Happened: Roswell police and fire crews responded to the clubhouse pool at The Lake House at Martins Landing at 1500 Harbor Landing, just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. First responders began life-saving measures on the child immediately upon arrival, police say.

The child was rushed to the for treatment.

Authorities have not released the child’s age or an updated condition.

Between the Lines: Roswell police have not said how long the child was in the water or whether any adults were present at the time. Those details could be critical as investigators piece together what happened.

The Big Picture: Georgia summers bring crowded pools and longer days — a combination that water safety experts say increases drowning risk. The CDC reports drowning can happen in seconds and in as little as a few inches of water, making supervision the single most effective prevention tool available.