ROSWELL — The child pulled from a pool at a Roswell apartment complex Sunday night did not survive.
The Roswell Police Department confirmed the 2-year-old died Monday, June 22, one day after first responders pulled the child from the clubhouse pool at The Lake House at Martins Landing, located at 1500 Harbor Landing.
Police, fire crews and AMR responded to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21. First responders began lifesaving measures immediately and transported the child to a local hospital in serious condition. The child died the following day.
The department’s Criminal Investigations Division is now actively investigating the events leading up to the drowning. Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances, including whether adults were present at the time.
The CDC reports drowning can occur in seconds and in as little as a few inches of water, and identifies supervision as the single most effective prevention tool.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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