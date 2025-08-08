A family walk at Stone Mountain Park turned tragic when a mother jumped into the lake to save her young daughter and did not survive, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by the family.

The organizer says the incident happened on a Saturday afternoon near the water at Stone Mountain Park, east of Atlanta. While searching for her husband, the family stopped on a rock by the lake. The youngest child slipped into the water. Her mother, identified on the fundraiser as Maria Elvia, jumped in after her, even though she could not swim. The waters were deep, and both struggled.

According to the account, Maria’s son, Elvis, went in next and was able to help his sister reach safety. Maria was swept away and could not be reached in time. She was hospitalized in the ICU in the days that followed, the family says.

The GoFundMe states Maria leaves behind her husband and four children, the youngest just nine years old. The organizer describes her as a devoted mother whose final act was one of selfless love and courage.

The fundraiser was created by Maria’s daughter, Yvonne Sanchez. She writes that donations will go toward ICU and hospital bills, funeral costs, and the expense of returning her mother’s remains to her home country, which she says was Maria’s wish. Sanchez says she will manage the funds and ensure they are used solely for those purposes.

The family is asking for help with immediate expenses and ongoing support as they navigate their loss, according to the GoFundMe page. So far, the family has raised just over $14,000. You can donate here.