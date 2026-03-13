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The City of Reynolds is collecting supplies for people affected by tornado damage in the nearby community of Marshville.

What’s Happening: The city is accepting donations at Reynolds City Hall during normal business hours and at the Reynolds Police Department.

What’s Needed: The city is asking for bottled water, non-perishable food, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and other basic necessities.

How This Affects Real People: Marshville residents affected by the tornado can receive donated goods collected through this drive.

What’s Important: The drive is a joint effort between the City of Reynolds and the Reynolds Police Department.