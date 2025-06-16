A kayaker who fell into rapids on the Ocmulgee River was rescued along with friends who became stranded on an island, according to Butts County Fire and Emergency Services.

What We Know: The kayaker fell into the rapids on the Ocmulgee River, prompting a multi-agency rescue response. Butts County Fire and Emergency Services crews worked with Butts County deputies, Jasper County deputies and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to locate the kayaker and rescue the stranded group. All people involved were rescued safely. One person was taken to a local emergency room for evaluation, though officials did not specify if this was the kayaker who fell or someone else from the group.

In Context: The rescue comes after recent heavy rains that have caused rivers to run higher and faster than usual across Georgia. Fast-moving water creates dangerous conditions for kayakers and canoeists, with muddy water often hiding serious hazards like debris and strainers. Low-head dams become particularly dangerous during flood conditions, creating what emergency responders call “deadly traps” for paddlers.

Take Action: Before heading out on Georgia’s waterways, paddlers should check river conditions and postpone trips if currents are too strong or debris is present. Emergency officials recommend always wearing a life jacket, staying in visual contact with paddling partners, and filing a float plan with someone on shore. When conditions look risky after heavy rains, the safest choice is to wait for water levels to return to normal.