A 66-year-old man intervened to stop two attempted carjackings in Marietta Monday night, holding the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

What We Know: Officers responded to reports of an attempted carjacking at the intersection of Delk Road and Franklin Gateway just before 9 p.m. on June 2, 2025. Upon arrival, they found Gary Edwards, 66, holding Rico Riley, 32, of Smyrna at gunpoint.

According to surveillance footage and witness statements, Riley had been pacing near an unoccupied Chevrolet Aveo at a gas station at 1200 Franklin Gateway before attacking the female owner when she returned to her vehicle. The struggle lasted approximately one minute before Edwards noticed and ran from across the street to help.

After Edwards confronted him, Riley fled into the roadway and attempted a second carjacking, targeting a Toyota RAV4 stopped at a traffic light. The vehicle contained two adults and their 2-year-old child. Edwards again intervened, this time holding Riley at gunpoint until police arrived.

By The Numbers: This incident involved two attempted carjackings within minutes of each other, with three adult victims and one child victim targeted.

In Context: Carjackings remain a serious concern in metro Atlanta. The presence of a child in the second vehicle led to additional charges against the suspect.

Take Action: If you witness a crime in progress, authorities recommend focusing on safety, being a good witness, and calling 911 immediately. Intervention carries significant personal risk and should be carefully considered.

Police arrested Rico Devontae Riley and booked him into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. He faces multiple charges including attempted armed robbery, attempted robbery by snatching, third-degree cruelty to a child, and possession of cocaine.