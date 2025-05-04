  1. Home
Georgia Man Dives Into Moving Car To Save Driver Who Was Having a Seizure

May 4, 2025
Zion Reed risked his life Thursday morning when he jumped into a moving vehicle to stop a driver suffering a seizure on Highway 27 near LaGrange. The 22-year-old propane technician prevented what could have been a deadly collision with an oncoming dump truck.

🚗 What Happened: Reed spotted a car heading into oncoming traffic while the driver was having a seizure.

  • He ran toward the moving vehicle, opened the door, and dove in headfirst
  • Reed managed to hit the brakes just before the car would have collided with a loaded dump truck

🙏 In His Words: “I thank the Lord for putting me in this position this morning,” Reed said after the incident.


