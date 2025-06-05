They served their country. When they came home, they had nowhere to sleep.

Now, one group in Middle Georgia is giving homeless female veterans something most Americans take for granted—stability.

A Perry-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting homeless female veterans recently sold a donated motel valued at $930,000. The organization plans to use these funds to secure three acres of land where they intend to develop a glamping community as housing for these veterans.

What We Know: Hillpointe, LLC, a real estate development firm known for building workforce communities, donated a 49-unit motel valued at $930,000 to Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter. The property, located at 400 General Courtney Hodges Blvd. in Perry, was not used to house veterans.

Genesis Joy House officials say they made a strategic decision to sell the motel and invest the proceeds into sustainable housing solutions for women veterans and their children.

Dr. Margaret Queen-Flowers, CEO of Genesis Joy House, said the nonprofit chose not to renovate the aging property due to cost and feasibility. “After careful financial review and consideration of our year-over-year donations and reserves, we made the strategic decision to sell the donated motel rather than move forward with extensive renovations,” she said.

The funds from the sale will be used to build the Glamper Rental Program, a new permanent housing community for women veterans. The organization is securing a three-acre parcel of land where they plan to install approximately 120 custom-designed trailers, each offering housing for veterans transitioning into civilian life.

By The Numbers:

– $930,000: Estimated value of the motel donated by Hillpointe

– 49: Number of units in the donated property

– 120: Target number of female veterans and children to be housed through the Glamper Program

In Context: Genesis Joy House, based in Warner Robins, is Georgia’s first transitional housing facility exclusively for female veterans. It offers a wide range of support services, from job training to mental health care. The new Glamper Program expands that mission into long-term housing, reflecting a shift from temporary shelters to permanent, community-based solutions.

Take Action: To support Genesis Joy House and its programs for veterans, visit genesisjoyhouse.com.

