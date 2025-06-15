A Richmond County sheriff’s sergeant and two bystanders pulled a father and son from a dangerous river current Sunday afternoon, averting a potential tragedy on Father’s Day.

🚨 What’s Happening:

Sergeant Darrell Grooms spotted Glen Wright Sr. struggling in the water after trying to retrieve a fishing pole near the Lock and Dam behind Augusta Regional Airport.

Wright’s son, Glen Jr., jumped in to help but became trapped on a waterlogged piling.

🤝 Between the Lines: The rescue relied on split-second decisions and cooperation. Grooms radioed for backup while directing Wright Sr. to grab a tree branch. Bystanders Anthony Caruso and another bystander secured a rope, helping pull both men to shore.

🏥 Aftermath: The father and son were checked by Augusta Fire-Rescue and Central EMS before being hospitalized for evaluation. Both are expected to recover.

🗣️ Key Quote: “Had it not been for the actions of both good Samaritans, this could have ended tragically,” said Grooms, a 34-year RCSO veteran. “God put us all in the right place at the right time.”

No injuries were reported among the rescuers.