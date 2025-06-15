A Richmond County sheriff’s sergeant and two bystanders pulled a father and son from a dangerous river current Sunday afternoon, averting a potential tragedy on Father’s Day.
🚨 What’s Happening:
- Sergeant Darrell Grooms spotted Glen Wright Sr. struggling in the water after trying to retrieve a fishing pole near the Lock and Dam behind Augusta Regional Airport.
- Wright’s son, Glen Jr., jumped in to help but became trapped on a waterlogged piling.
🤝 Between the Lines: The rescue relied on split-second decisions and cooperation. Grooms radioed for backup while directing Wright Sr. to grab a tree branch. Bystanders Anthony Caruso and another bystander secured a rope, helping pull both men to shore.
🏥 Aftermath: The father and son were checked by Augusta Fire-Rescue and Central EMS before being hospitalized for evaluation. Both are expected to recover.
🗣️ Key Quote: “Had it not been for the actions of both good Samaritans, this could have ended tragically,” said Grooms, a 34-year RCSO veteran. “God put us all in the right place at the right time.”
No injuries were reported among the rescuers.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.