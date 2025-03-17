Your Horoscope For The Week of March 17-23, 2025

Mercury Retrograde (March 15 – April 7): Mercury, the planet governing communication and travel, entered retrograde motion in Aries on Saturday, March 15th. This period is associated with misunderstandings, delays, and the resurfacing of past issues. Prepare to have to deal with your annoying coworker just a bit more, get into petty disagreements with your friends and have your on-and-off narcissistic ex come crawling back into your life for the 46th time. Practice patience, double check the information you hear from gossip, and for the love of your best friend’s sanity– block your ex!

International Astrology Day (March 20): Coinciding with the March equinox, International Astrology Day falls on March 20 this year! This day is celebrated by astrologers and enthusiasts worldwide as the commencement of the astrological year, beginning with the fiery sign Aries.

♈ Aries: The new moon in your sign on March 17 presents a powerful opportunity for renewal after last weeks introspection. Try something new, explore, have fun! However, with Mercury retrograde, be mindful of potential communication mishaps, especially in professional settings. It’s your time to shine, yet be wary of those who might get jealous and talk badly about you. Calculate your comeback and don’t make rash decisions.

♉ Taurus: This week encourages introspection after last weeks whirlwind. Reflect on personal goals and consider making adjustments to align more closely with your true desires. Ground yourself and make a to-do list focusing on projects you’ve set aside. Things have been heavy recently, take a moment for journaling and meditation. Don’t start any group projects.

♊ Gemini: Aren’t you gonna be a social butterfly! Plans are going to be arising left and right so take time to reconnect with old friends. Remember to remain cautious of misunderstandings due to Mercury’s retrograde influence with how much you’re going to be talking to everyone. You might just make a new friend while being out on the town!

♋ Cancer: Your career needs to come first this week, limit those going out plans and focus in on your work. There are going to be unexpected opportunities arising- evaluate them carefully and don’t let your heart lead you astray. Use your brain before making any final decisions and you should be all good.

♌ Leo: You’re going to want to go out, adventure, and get yourself in some trouble this week. Keep an open mind and schedule for travel and learning plans. Read some philosophy and learn some new facts to surprise your friends– but be sure to fact check things you read online.

♍ Virgo: Focus on financial matters and shared resources. It’s time to check your savings account, invest some extra cash, and reassess if all the post-it notes and stationary sets were good purchases. Check your budget and start to pay back your debts to the bank or to friends. Remember- friends hold larger grudges than friends so pay them back for all the late night diner food they’ve bought you.

♎ Libra: Relationships take center stage this week! Isn’t that lovely? Open communication is key, but be prepared to revisit unresolved issues from the past with your partner. Did someone eat the leftovers another left specifically to eat after they came back from work? Did someone leave the toilet seat up again? Are the socks scattered all over the house even though you’ve said that you would rather eat brussel sprouts by the bucket full than to see another dirty sock in the living room? Yea you’re gonna have issues this week, best of luck.

♏ Scorpio: Health and daily routines are in focus. You focused on being social last week and you’ve realized that you don’t look quite as good as everyone. You have split ends and dark circles under your eyes compared to everyone else. Implement new wellness practices that can lead to long-term benefits. Go to bed earlier, drink more water, and take advice from your grandmother.

♐ Sagittarius: Creative pursuits and hobbies are emphasized. Go on Pinterest and become inspired to draw something out of this realm. Engage in activities that bring joy, have a picnic in the nice weather, have a dance off with your best friends, cook a meal with your parents. Be mindful of potential miscommunications in collaborative efforts, especially if you’re going to be cooking a meal with an overbearing mother.

♑ Capricorn: Home and family dynamics may require attention. Perhaps a younger sibling or child isn’t doing so well in school. Help them out and reconnect with your inner curiosity again. It’s an opportune time to address domestic matters and strengthen familial bonds. Cuddle up on the couch with everyone and watch your favorite childhood animated movie- its time these kids see the classics.

♒ Aquarius: Communication is a key theme. Double-check your messages and make sure you don’t send your boss something you meant to send your partner. Be clear in your expressions to avoid misunderstandings during this Mercury Retrograde. Some people may not understand what you mean in your texts and get upset over insignificant comments. Express everything thoroughly and answer any follow up questions.

♓ Pisces: Financial planning is highlighted. Did you spend a bit too much money on that date last week? Yea perhaps its time to stop showing off to your friends. Review your expenditures and consider setting new financial goals for greater stability. Cut back unnecessary spending, especially if its on transformer figurines or dish-ware and wine glasses.

As always, individual experiences may vary, and it’s beneficial to consider personal circumstances when reflecting on astrological insights.