Written in the Stars: Your Weekly Horoscope For March 24-30

Solar Eclipse and New Moon in Aries (March 29):

On March 29, a New Moon coincides with a partial solar eclipse in Aries, marking a period ripe for new beginnings and bold initiatives. Start new projects– write the book you’ve been wanting to write, plant the seeds you bought, and pick up crocheting for the 32nd time! This celestial event encourages all zodiac signs to embrace fresh starts and assert their desires. Take advantage of this time and start creating.

Mercury and Venus Retrograde:

Both Mercury and Venus are in retrograde this week, prompting reflections on communication, relationships, and personal values. A whole lot of stuff is in the air, miscommunications and people you’ve forgotten about are trying to slither back into your life. It’s an ideal time to revisit past projects, mend misunderstandings, and reassess financial matters. ​If unwanted relationships are coming back, it’s the prime time to finally cut them off.

Horoscopes for Each Zodiac Sign:

♈ Aries: The solar eclipse in your sign empowers you to embark on new ventures. It is your time to shine, so don’t let yourself be put on the back burner. Harness this energy to pursue personal goals with renewed vigor. Start a project, pick up a hobby, go out to a new place, who knows how its going to affect your life in the long run!

♉ Taurus: This week encourages deep introspection. Rethink your actions and realize what you’ve done wrong and make efforts to apologize for what you’ve done. Perhaps you really hurt someone in the past and sent them a pathetic apology. It’s time to take accountability. Say whats on your mind, give them a genuine apology and stop traumatizing those poor folks. Utilize this period to reflect on personal growth and spiritual development. ​

♊ Gemini: Communication is key this week. Answer those people you’ve been ghosting and catch up on the long forgotten projects. Reignite your passions and get back into it. Reconnect with old friends specifically that one long distance friend you haven’t spoken to in months. Past ideas may now find success, work on that script you’ve been thinking of writing for a while.

♋ Cancer: Career advancements are on the horizon. Your hard work is paying off, that job application you put in will stand out against the rest and a follow up interview is on its way. Stay open to new opportunities even if they don’t 100% align with your goals and trust your instincts in professional matters. ​If you already have a job you will get recognition for all the hard work you do.

♌ Leo: Adventure calls! Go to a rave with your friends, do some urban exploration, or go to an oddities museum! Stay away from abandoned structures, theres a high chance of getting caught. Consider exploring new cultures or philosophies that broaden your perspective. The world is a vast place that has many lessons, it’s time to soak in all that life has to offer.

♍ Virgo: Focus on intimate connections and financial planning. Perhaps there were issues with going over your budget. Reassess and reprioritize your spending. This is a favorable time to strengthen bonds with your loved ones and reassess shared resources. ​

♎ Libra: Relationships take center stage. With the Mercury and Venus retrogrades you will have the most issues this week. Be sure to properly communicate everything with your partner and if you get a booty call from a past fling- do not pick it up! Reflect on partnerships and seek balance to ensure mutual growth. ​

♏ Scorpio: Wellness and daily routines are highlighted. You’ve recently been so caught up with work and life that you’ve forgotten to take care of yourself. Have a night in- watch your favorite movie, do some skincare, and take a bath. Rest up before next week, you’ve been working hard. Implementing healthier habits can lead to significant improvements. ​

♐ Sagittarius: Creative endeavors flourish. Be sure to set aside time to engage in the arts and in any hobbies you have. Your artistic block will be broken and you’ll be able to finish off the last few projects you’ve set aside. Engage in activities that ignite your passion and bring joy. ​Go out with a sketchbook or a camera and record the world around you.

♑ Capricorn: Home and family matters come into focus. Take extra care of the younger people in your life. It’s an opportune time to strengthen familial bonds and enhance your living space. ​Host a game night and cook family recipes that your great aunt passed down.

♒ Aquarius: Networking and community involvement are beneficial. Go to a conference or social gathering and talk with the hosts- who knows, maybe they are in need of someone with your skillset. Share your innovative ideas and collaborate with like-minded individuals. ​This is the time to volunteer and get yourself connected to the leaders in your immediate area.

♓ Pisces: Financial opportunities may arise. Review your budget and consider new income streams. Start a podcast to get things off your mind- who knows how far that’ll take you! Reach out to old coworkers and bosses to see how they are doing to see if they have any new opportunities for you. Even if you think you’re not qualified, apply to a job you’ve been wanting to work at.

As the week unfolds, embrace the cosmic energies to initiate positive changes and personal growth.