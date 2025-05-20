♈ Aries:

This week emphasizes open and thoughtful communication. While you’re naturally direct, consider expressing your passions more subtly. Mercury’s being a drama queen, so think before you text that “u up?” Your inner fire is 🔥 but don’t burn the bridge and the forest. Midweek brings a surprise cash moment—spend it on something shiny or unnecessary, obviously.

Best day to cause chaos: Thursday

♉ Taurus:

Reassess your core values and ensure mutual honesty in commitments. Professionally, step out of your comfort zone to embrace new experiences. Mercury’s influence brings clarity to personal goals and enhances communication. You’re feeling philosophical in your silk robe with your third cup of oat milk matcha. This week, you’ll reconsider a relationship or a big purchase. (Do you really need another plant? Yes. Yes, you do.)

Lucky indulgence: Chocolate-covered strawberries

Best day to manifest: Friday;

♊ Gemini:

With the Sun entering your sign, embrace renewed energy and positivity. Jupiter adds a joyful ambiance, making each day feel adventurous. In love, focus on appreciating the present. Try avoiding others’ conflicts, save some money and return or retreive a borrowed item. Sun in your sign = you’re unstoppable. Everyone wants to talk to you, date you, hire you, or all three. Just don’t ghost anyone important… unless it’s for ✨plot✨.

Best day to flirt via memes: Tuesday

♋ Cancer:

Balance caregiving with personal needs and explore hidden talents. Property or inheritance matters may come to the forefront. It’s a favorable time for real estate and logistics ventures. You’re in your soft era, but boundaries, babe! Let your inner crab claw out someone who’s draining your good vibes. Midweek, expect a sign (possibly literally) involving a raccoon or weirdly specific playlist.

Lucky talisman: That weird rock you picked up and now keep next to your bed

Best day to say “I told you so”: Wednesday

♌ Leo:

Thrive socially and pursue leadership roles. Business challenges may resolve, leading to smoother operations. Compromises towards others’ needs will enhance your happiness. You’re radiating “watch me conquer” energy. Mars in Leo is your personal hype squad—so shoot your shot, audition, or apply. A flirtation gets unexpectedly spicy (do not giggle when they compliment you, own it).

Lucky power move: Walking into a room like you own it (because you do)

Best day to get noticed: Saturday

♍ Virgo:

Experience a surge in ambition and take assertive steps in love. Your analytical skills will shine, especially in competitive environments. Expect positive news in exams or job applications. This week you’re the quiet genius in the rom-com who everyone suddenly realizes is hot. You might solve a crisis at work—or in someone’s love life. Be open to random affection and weirder compliments than usual.

Mantra of the week: “I’m booked, busy, and emotionally stable (enough).”

Best day to take over the group chat: Monday

♎ Libra:

Your creativity is heightened; act on unique ideas. Be cautious with financial decisions and health matters. Engage in activities that promote balance and harmony. Your scales are wobbling—blame Venus in Aries giving you romantic chaotic neutral vibes. This week, your crush might actually crush back, but beware: someone’s being shady with pastel-colored lies.

Lucky outfit: Whatever makes you feel like you belong in a museum

Best day to say “no” with grace and glamour: Friday

♏ Scorpio:

Prepare for personal transformation and mending of romantic relations. Embrace changes that lead to growth and deeper connections. You’re on a soul-searching mission—but like, sexy. People think you’re mysterious when you’re literally just tired. A creative breakthrough is coming if you stop doomscrolling long enough to notice.

Lucky impulse: Obsessively deep-diving a niche topic at 2 a.m.

Best day to reveal a secret: Thursday

♐ Sagittarius:

End longstanding challenges and express true feelings. Adventure and optimism are on the horizon; seize new opportunities.You’re saying “yes” to everything and honestly, it’s iconic. But your phone needs a detox and your bank account needs therapy. Midweek, someone from your past resurfaces—proceed with curiosity and sunscreen.

Lucky getaway: A spontaneous trip to anywhere but here

Best day to dance in public: Saturday

♑ Capricorn:

Face financial decisions and prioritize emotional security. The last week of May is strong for relationship and creative excitement. Conversations or interactions with a significant person can be particularly illuminating. You’re solving problems no one else even noticed and making it look effortless. But don’t let your inner perfectionist ruin the fun. Someone’s admiring you in silence—consider flirting like a human instead of a tax form.

Lucky self-care: Cancel one plan and lie on the floor dramatically

Best day to make a boss move: Tuesday

♒ Aquarius:

Confront unexpected truths, with love resolutions imminent. Research, higher education, or multinational job prospects show positive progress. Be cautious in new business partnerships. You’ve got wild ideas and they’re actually… kind of genius? This week, reconnect with someone who “gets” you—even if it’s just your favorite barista. Technology is on your side. Romance might come from the friend zone.

Lucky conversation starter: “Have you ever heard of space lettuce?”

Best day to DM your crush an unhinged meme: Wednesday

♓ Pisces:

Focus on appreciating your home life and reconnecting with past loves. Vibrant energy runs through your body; it’s a great time to tackle challenges. Everything feels like a song lyric this week and honestly, you’re glowing. Romance is foggy but enchanting. You’re a little too open to signs from the universe… that bird probably wasn’t a symbol, but you do you.

Lucky cry location: In the shower to a moody playlist

Best day to wear something mysterious: Sunday

