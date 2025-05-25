🌑 Celestial Spotlight: New Moon in Gemini – May 26

The week starts with a potent New Moon in curious, communicative Gemini. This lunar reset is a chance to set intentions around learning, speaking your truth, and reshaping how you connect. Conversations may shift, minds may open, and the power of words becomes your greatest tool. Use it wisely.



Venus in Aries stokes passions and bold declarations in love.

Mercury in Taurus urges us to think slowly, but act with clarity.

♈ Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

This week is your verbal playground. With the New Moon lighting up your communication sector, it’s time to pitch that idea, text that person, or finally start the podcast you’ve been dreaming of. Venus in your sign still gives you magnetic charm—just don’t bulldoze your way through every interaction.

Listen as much as you talk. Learn something new, especially a skill you’ve long avoided.

♉ Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

You’re thinking long-term, and it’s showing. Whether it’s savings accounts, relationships, or emotional security, you’re laying brick by brick right now. The New Moon gives you clarity about what (and who) is worth investing in. It’s a week to re-establish your value—both financially and emotionally.

Reevaluate your subscriptions and spending habits. Minimalism looks good on you

♊ Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Happy New Moon in your sign! This is a powerful reset for your personal goals, identity, and vibe. Who are you becoming? The week invites reinvention, but not for others—only for yourself. Venus makes you extra flirtatious and social, but Mercury in grounded Taurus wants you to take breaks and recalibrate often.

Write yourself a letter from the future. Who do you want to be?

♋ Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

The New Moon whispers, not shouts. This week, you’re retreating inward, untangling old knots in your soul, and maybe even diving into therapy, journaling, or deep spiritual work. Don’t be afraid to say “no” to outside noise. Your inner world is ripe for transformation—but it needs stillness to bloom.

Take a long bath or go for a solo walk—let the silence speak.

♌ Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Your social sphere is expanding like the universe. The New Moon lands in your community and goals house, asking: who’s on your team, and where are you all headed? You may reconnect with an old friend or stumble into a new group that lights you up. Don’t underestimate the power of shared dreams.

Make a vision board—but with your chosen family in mind.

♍ Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

This week, the cosmos is pushing you into the spotlight. The New Moon highlights your career or public image—what do you want to be known for? Expect opportunities, praise, or shifts in how others perceive you. At the same time, you’re feeling an itch for more freedom behind the scenes. Balance is key.

Update your resume, LinkedIn, or portfolio—something’s brewing.

♎ Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Adventure calls, and this time it might be internal. The New Moon activates your ninth house of belief, travel, and expansion. Say yes to the road trip, the spiritual retreat, or just reading a book that flips your worldview. Romance is heating up too—but it might come with a twist (or passport stamp).

Change up your daily routine. Even the smallest shift can open your world.

♏ Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

The New Moon turns your gaze inward—way inward. You’re examining power dynamics, emotional debts, and what it means to truly let go. Old patterns may resurface, but only to be broken. It’s a potent time for healing and intimacy—if you’re willing to get honest.

Make peace with a past version of yourself. They got you here.

♐ Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

This week, the stars highlight your one-on-one partnerships. Whether it’s love, business, or creative collab, you’re being asked to show up fully—and to listen. It’s not about being right; it’s about being understood. If single, new connections may feel intense but fated.

Mirror how you want to be loved. Set the tone.

♑ Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

The New Moon gives your daily habits a makeover. This isn’t about overhauling everything—it’s about refining. Think: meal prep with flair, inbox zero as a lifestyle, workouts you actually enjoy. In relationships, you’re craving more structure or clarity.

Design a morning or evening ritual to support your mental clarity.

♒ Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

You’re entering a season of creativity, joy, and self-expression. Whether it’s dancing in your kitchen or finally starting that indie zine, this week asks you to chase what makes your soul giggle. Love is playful, not heavy. Take risks and flirt with life.

Do one thing just because it makes you happy.

♓ Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

This New Moon brings renewal to your sense of home—physical, emotional, ancestral. Are your surroundings reflecting your inner peace? Are you creating space to rest and recharge? This week is about grounding and nurturing. Don’t be afraid to nest.

Rearrange or cleanse your space. Let energy flow freely.