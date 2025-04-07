Mercury is Out of Retrograde: Your Horoscope For April 7-13

Mercury Stations Direct in Pisces (April 7): After weeks of retrograde motion, Mercury turns direct, bringing clarity and improved communication. However, the post-retrograde shadow period advises gradual progression in decision-making.

Venus Conjuncts Saturn (April 7): This alignment may introduce a serious tone to relationships, prompting evaluations of commitments and emotional boundaries.

Full Moon in Libra (April 12): Emphasizing balance and harmony, this full moon encourages reflection on partnerships and personal desires, urging decisive actions.

♈ Aries: With Mercury direct, expect resolutions to recent misunderstandings. The Venus-Saturn conjunction urges careful consideration of relationship commitments. The Full Moon illuminates your partnership sector, highlighting the importance of balance in relationships. Mercury is done moonwalking through your mind—finally! You’re back, baby, and your words are landing like power moves. Relationships might feel a little you have to have a “What are we” talk thanks to Venus + Saturn linking arms. The Libra Full Moon is shining on your “plus one” energy. Just make sure it’s not plus drama. Text that person but make sure edit that message three times before haphazardly sending it out.

♉ Taurus: Mercury’s shift enhances clarity in social connections. Prioritize self-care as the Venus-Saturn aspect may bring introspection about emotional fulfillment. The Full Moon encourages a harmonious approach to daily routines and health. This week, you’re craving peace like it’s a Pinterest mood board. With Mercury clearing the fog, your group chats finally start making sense. Venus and Saturn want you to romanticize structure, but the Full Moon reminds you that your routine is sacred. Declutter your space and have an evening dedicated to taking care of yourself.

♊ Gemini: Professional communication improves with Mercury direct, aiding career planning. Be vigilant in professional settings as the Venus-Saturn conjunction may test workplace relationships. The Full Moon highlights creative projects and romantic pursuits. Your cosmic chaos translator (aka Mercury) is back online! Ideas are sparkling again, and you’re about to be dangerously charismatic. Venus and Saturn are testing your ability to not flirt with your coworker, and the Full Moon wants your inner artist to come out and play. Create a video montage of you and your friends hanging out and post it as a reel, even if it’s unhinged.

♋ Cancer: Business ideas may take shape, possibly yielding quick returns on modest investments. Balance supporting friends with personal downtime to maintain well-being. The Full Moon emphasizes home and family matters, encouraging domestic harmony. Mercury gives your imagination some much needed caffeine this week, so channel that dreamy energy into a creative pursuit—or at least a moody playlist. Venus and Saturn are like strict ghost-hunters in your love life, asking: Is this deep, or just dramatic? Full Moon says: clean your room, fix your vibe, and after you’re done, light a candle and write a letter that you wont send to that person you’ll never talk to again.

♌ Leo: Maintain peace and avoid engaging in conflicts. The Venus-Saturn conjunction may prompt serious discussions in close relationships. The Full Moon encourages open communication and learning. Mercury is handing you a microphone—use it wisely. That Venus-Saturn energy? It’s giving “Do they adore me… or just follow me for aesthetic reasons?” Don’t settle. The Full Moon is sparking revelations in your DMs and texts. Could be confessions. Could be chaos. This is the perfect time to speak your mind and to wear the flared zebra pants that you’ve forgotten in the bottom of your dresser.

♍ Virgo: Persevere in uncertain romantic situations. The Venus-Saturn aspect may lead to financial evaluations. The Full Moon highlights personal values and resources, urging mindful spending. Mercury is back from its confusion cruise and so are your pristine spreadsheets (and boundaries). Venus and Saturn are tossing “responsibility” at your love life like it’s hot potato. The Full Moon shines on your bank account—are you spending on healing… or just crystals? Rework your budget but leave some extra for snacks and knickknacks.

♎ Libra: Torn between responsibilities and leisure, strive for balance. The Venus-Saturn conjunction may bring focus to health and daily routines. The Full Moon in your sign emphasizes personal goals and self-expression. Mercury direct means you’re back in control of the group text and the vibe. Venus and Saturn are in your “I need to grow up but also be hot” house. And the Full Moon? In your sign. That’s right, it’s your emotional Super Bowl. Release, reset, reclaim the throne. Post something a little scandalous, change your profile picture, and update your dating profile.

♏ Scorpio: Embrace spontaneity and release the need for control. The Venus-Saturn aspect may prompt introspection about creative projects. The Full Moon encourages rest and spiritual reflection. This week’s mood? Soft but secretly planning a power move. Mercury untangles old thoughts, while Venus-Saturn whispers: “Are your romantic standards realistic… or just spicy?” Full Moon says it’s time to rest. No, seriously—take off the emotional trench coat and chill. Meditate and take a nap with intention and journal after.

♐ Sagittarius: Address criticism of your romantic relationship from friends with honesty. The Venus-Saturn conjunction may highlight family dynamics. The Full Moon emphasizes social connections and aspirations. ​Mercury finally stops garbling your big plans—get ready to dream bigger and text smarter. Venus-Saturn wants you to get serious about friendships, and the Full Moon gives your social life a glow-up. Even though its hard- don’t ghost people for no reason. Reconnect with someone who makes you laugh till you’re on the floor.

♑ Capricorn: Selectively engage in extracurriculars that truly inspire. The Venus-Saturn aspect may bring attention to communication with siblings or neighbors. The Full Moon highlights career and public image, urging professional balance. Mercury clears up career drama and you’re suddenly booked and blessed. Venus and Saturn say, “Cool it with the emotional austerity—try connection instead.” The Full Moon spotlights your reputation, so yeah… wear something that screams ‘intimidating, but in a good way.’ Set aside time to create or edit your five year plan.

♒ Aquarius: Plan to lead a cause but verify facts carefully. The Venus-Saturn conjunction may prompt financial assessments. The Full Moon encourages exploration and higher learning. Mercury direct? You’re back to being an idea factory, minus the glitches. Venus-Saturn might challenge your budget or ask you to define your worth (not just in Bitcoin). The Libra Full Moon wants you to learn, grow, and maybe take a random train somewhere just for a cool story to tell later. Sign up for a random class or tour and have a little bit of fun. This is the perfect time to be living your craziest life so that you could tell fun stories in your old age.

♓ Pisces: Confront anxieties for mental clarity. With Mercury direct in your sign, expect enhanced self-expression. The Venus-Saturn aspect may lead to personal transformations. The Full Moon emphasizes shared resources and intimacy. Mercury is finally done gaslighting your brain! You’re clear-minded and mysterious—dangerous combo. Venus-Saturn in your sign says: no more delusions. The Full Moon wants you to get cozy with your feelings around intimacy, trust, and how you share your snacks. Take a long bath with champagne and The Notebook.