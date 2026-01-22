Listen to this post

An air quality alert was issued for three northwest Georgia counties in the Chattanooga area through midnight tonight.

What’s Happening: The alert covers Dade, Walker, and Catoosa counties. Particulate matter in the air may reach unhealthy levels for some people.

What’s Important: Most people won’t be affected. Active children and adults and people with respiratory diseases like asthma should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

What the Code Means: Code Orange means air quality is acceptable for most people but may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Particulate matter is tiny particles in the air that can be inhaled into the lungs.

The Path Forward: The alert expires at midnight tonight. No forecast has been provided for air quality after that time.