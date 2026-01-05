Flu activity is widespread and severe across Georgia, with cases expected to increase as people return to work and school after the holidays.

What’s happening: The Georgia Department of Public Health reports widespread flu activity throughout the state. The CDC projects this will be a severe flu season nationwide.

What’s important: Health officials strongly urge everyone six months and older to get vaccinated now. Your body needs about two weeks after the shot to develop protective antibodies against the flu. You can get a flu shot at health departments, doctor’s offices, grocery stores, clinics, and pharmacies across Georgia. Even if you still catch the flu after vaccination, the shot helps prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

Who’s at risk: Seniors over 65, people with chronic conditions like asthma or diabetes, pregnant women, and children under 5 are most likely to develop serious flu complications.

What you can do: To protect yourself and others:

Wash hands often with soap and warm water

Cough or sneeze into your elbow

Keep your hands away from your face

Stay home when sick until you’re fever-free for 24 hours without medicine

Keep sick family members away from common areas