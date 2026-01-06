Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a special election set for March 10, to fill the U.S. House seat for District 14 after Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned.

What’s Happening: The special election will take place in Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, Whitfield, and portions of Cobb counties. If no candidate wins a majority, a runoff will be held April 7.

The Process: Candidates must qualify in person at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Elections Division office at 2 MLK Jr. Dr., Floyd West Tower Suite 802, in Atlanta. Qualifying runs from January 12 at 9 a.m. through January 14 at 1 p.m. The qualifying fee is $5,220.

Key Dates:

January 12-14: Candidate qualifying period

February 9: Last day to register to vote

February 16: Early voting begins

March 10: Special election day

April 7: Runoff election, if needed

What Voters Need to Know: People who are not registered must register by February 9 to vote in the special election. Advance in-person voting starts February 16.