What’s happening: The city discussed the proposal at a work session Oct. 6. Under the plan, customers who pay their utility bills by debit or credit card would be charged 2.6% of the transaction with a minimum of $2. Customers who pay by ACH bank transfer would not be charged, as the city plans to keep absorbing those processing costs.

Why now: Interim finance director Amanda Long said credit card processing fees have gone up drastically over the last few years. Mayor Leslie McPherson described the charge as a convenience fee for the option to pay by card.

The concern: Councilwoman Dominique Conteh raised concerns about the impact on senior citizens living on a fixed income. Long said seniors can still come in person to pay by check or cash.

What’s next: The city council is expected to vote on the measure at the October 13 city council meeting.

In The Know: While much attention is given to national politics and the workings of Congress and the White House, local government meetings are where the decisions that impact your daily life are made. City Council, County Commission, School Board Meetings, and Town Halls are where your elected leaders discuss and decide the issues that most effect your family and your community. These meetings are open to the public.



Each week, The Georgia Sun highlights some of the meetings and local government actions you need to know about in your community to keep you informed and to make sure you know what decisions your elected officials are considering and how your tax dollars are being spent.