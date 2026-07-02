MARIETTA — A 19-year-old Marietta man was shot in the head and killed at the Stratford Ridge Apartments on Delk Road on June 30. Two suspects have since been arrested and charged with his murder.
What happened: Officers were called to Stratford Ridge Apartments at 2650 Delk Road at about 2:34 p.m. on June 30. They found 19-year-old Giovani Scruggs sitting in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died.
The arrests: Detectives identified two suspects and obtained arrest warrants. 18-year-old Mareece D. Adams and 19-year-old Markeise K. Adams, both of Marietta, were arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where they are being held without bond.
The charges: Both face charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. In Georgia, felony murder means a person is charged with causing someone’s death while committing another felony crime.
The path forward: The investigation remains active, and detectives say more charges could follow. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945. Reference case number 26041625.
⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.