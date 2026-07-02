What happened: Officers were called to Stratford Ridge Apartments at 2650 Delk Road at about 2:34 p.m. on June 30. They found 19-year-old Giovani Scruggs sitting in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died.

The arrests: Detectives identified two suspects and obtained arrest warrants. 18-year-old Mareece D. Adams and 19-year-old Markeise K. Adams, both of Marietta, were arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where they are being held without bond.

The charges: Both face charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. In Georgia, felony murder means a person is charged with causing someone’s death while committing another felony crime.

The path forward: The investigation remains active, and detectives say more charges could follow. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945. Reference case number 26041625.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.