Key Takeaways An AI video of Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff falsely attributes statements to him, created by his opponent Mike Collins.

Collins uses the fake video as part of his campaign against Ossoff in the upcoming Senate race.

The ad aims to mislead voters by making it appear that Ossoff said controversial things he never actually did.

Voters should be wary of such videos, as the technology creates deceptive likenesses that may not be easily recognized as fake.

It’s crucial for voters to consult reputable sources and public records to get accurate information about candidates.

An AI video showing Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff saying things he never said is now circulating online, created deliberately by a fellow member of Congress.

Mike Collins, who is running against Ossoff in Georgia’s Senate race next year created the video and is using it as part of his campaign.

What’s Happening: Republican Rep. Mike Collins’ campaign made an AI fake of Ossoff that copies his face and voice. The fake Ossoff then makes controversial statements the real senator never uttered.

What’s Important: This isn’t a parody or satire. The ad uses artificial intelligence to manufacture false statements and attribute them directly to a sitting U.S. senator in order to influence voters. Collins is running against Ossoff for his Senate seat.

Between the Lines: Voters need to be skeptical about videos political campaigns post of their opponents. The technology makes it look and sound like Ossoff is speaking, even though he isn’t. There’s nothing illegal about it under current law.

What This Means: Voters watching the ad could believe they’re hearing Ossoff’s actual positions when they’re seeing fabricated statements created by his opponent’s campaign. A University of North Georgia professor says many people won’t recognize the video as fake. So what can voters do? Get your news and information from reputable news sources, the actual public record, or from public statements made by elected officials. Remember that images, videos, and statements released by political campaigns about the other candidate are propaganda pieces designed to win your vote and not objective facts.

🛑 🛑 🛑 Before You Dismiss This Article… We live in a time when information feels overwhelming, but here’s what hasn’t changed: facts exist whether they comfort us or not. When A&W launched their third-pound burger to compete with McDonald’s Quarter Pounder in the 1980s, it failed spectacularly. Not because it tasted worse, but because customers thought 1/3 was smaller than 1/4. If basic math can trip us up, imagine how easily we can misread complex news. The press isn’t against you when it reports something you don’t want to hear. Reporters are thermometers, not the fever itself. They’re telling you what verified sources are saying, not taking sides. Good reporting should challenge you — that’s literally the job. Next time a story makes you angry, pause. Ask yourself: What evidence backs this up? Am I reacting with my brain or my gut? What would actually change my mind? And most importantly, am I assuming bias just because the story doesn’t match what I hoped to hear. Smart readers choose verified information over their own comfort zone.