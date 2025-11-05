Steve “Thunder” Tumlin held off challenger Sam Foster by the narrowest margin in recent Marietta history.
Why It Matters: The 78-year-old incumbent secured his fifth term by just 258 votes out of nearly 13,000 cast, according to unofficial election results. The two-point margin signals a deeply divided electorate over the city’s future direction.
What’s Happening: Tumlin received 6,531 votes to Foster’s 6,273 votes as of late Tuesday night, capturing 51.01% to Foster’s 48.99% with all precincts reporting. The four-term mayor has never faced such a close contest in his 16 years leading Cobb County’s oldest city.
A Generational Battle That Nearly Worked: The 24-year-old systems engineer and Kennesaw State graduate came within striking distance of unseating one of metro Atlanta’s most established conservative municipal leaders. Foster’s campaign, built on a platform of affordable housing, expanded transit, and safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists, resonated with nearly half of Marietta voters.
The Big Picture: Metro Atlanta is projected to grow to 8 million residents by 2050, with much of that growth spilling into suburbs like Marietta. The near-tie suggests the city is split between those who want to preserve its current character and those pushing for denser development and expanded transit options.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.