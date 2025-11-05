Steve “Thunder” Tumlin held off challenger Sam Foster by the narrowest margin in recent Marietta history.

Why It Matters: The 78-year-old incumbent secured his fifth term by just 258 votes out of nearly 13,000 cast, according to unofficial election results. The two-point margin signals a deeply divided electorate over the city’s future direction.

What’s Happening: Tumlin received 6,531 votes to Foster’s 6,273 votes as of late Tuesday night, capturing 51.01% to Foster’s 48.99% with all precincts reporting. The four-term mayor has never faced such a close contest in his 16 years leading Cobb County’s oldest city.

A Generational Battle That Nearly Worked: The 24-year-old systems engineer and Kennesaw State graduate came within striking distance of unseating one of metro Atlanta’s most established conservative municipal leaders. Foster’s campaign, built on a platform of affordable housing, expanded transit, and safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists, resonated with nearly half of Marietta voters.

The Big Picture: Metro Atlanta is projected to grow to 8 million residents by 2050, with much of that growth spilling into suburbs like Marietta. The near-tie suggests the city is split between those who want to preserve its current character and those pushing for denser development and expanded transit options.