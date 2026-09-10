What’s happening: The Lawrenceville City Council voted Tuesday to hold a special election November 3 to fill the seat Johnson vacated. His resignation took effect September 2.

What’s new: Post 1 has been empty since Johnson left. The November election will fill the remainder of his unexpired term.

What this means for you: Lawrenceville voters will need to go to two separate locations on Election Day. City ballots are cast at Lawrenceville City Hall, 70 South Clayton Street. State and federal ballots are cast at your regular Gwinnett County polling location. Polls are open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

If you want to run: Candidates can qualify September 21 to 23 at the City Clerk’s office inside Lawrenceville City Hall. Qualifying hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Advance voting: Early voting runs October 13 to 24 and October 26 to 30 at Lawrenceville City Hall, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. October 25 is not an advance voting day.

The Quote: “We look forward to Lawrenceville voters selecting their next representative in November. We are grateful to Council Member Johnson for his service to Lawrenceville and wish Bruce and Lisa the very best as they begin this next chapter,” Mayor David Still said.

More information is available at Lville.City/Elections.