Is Houston County Violating The Voting Rights Act?

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Houston County, Georgia, alleging that the county’s at-large voting system for electing county commissioners violates the Voting Rights Act by limiting fair representation for Black voters. The case raises questions about how elections are conducted in one of Georgia’s growing communities.

Just The Facts:

The lawsuit challenges Houston County’s at-large method of electing commissioners, arguing it denies Black citizens equal opportunity in the political process.

Black residents account for more than 31% of the voting-age population in Houston County.

The lawsuit cites a pattern where Black-preferred candidates have not been successful in past elections.

The Justice Department has proposed shifting to single-member districts to improve representation.

The Details: Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, the complaint argues that the at-large system dilutes the voting power of Black residents, preventing them from electing candidates of their choice. According to the Justice Department, such practices violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting systems that discriminate based on race or ethnicity.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division said, “The Voting Rights Act guarantees that all eligible citizens have an equal opportunity to participate in the democratic process.”

The lawsuit suggests that electing commissioners from single-member districts could provide Black voters an equal opportunity to influence the makeup of the five-member Board of Commissioners.

Dig Deeper: In an at-large voting system, everyone in the entire county or city gets to vote for all the seats on a board or council. For example, if there are five positions, every voter in the county helps decide who fills each of those five spots. This means that the majority group of voters has the biggest say in who gets elected.

In a single-member district system, the county or city is divided into smaller areas, called districts. Each district elects one person to represent them. This allows people in different parts of the county to have a chance to choose someone who represents their specific area and concerns.

Outside Houston County: In Georgia, the 159 counties use different methods to elect their commissioners.

Single-Member Districts: The majority of counties use single-member districts or a combination of district and at-large voting to ensure localized representation.

The majority of counties use single-member districts or a combination of district and at-large voting to ensure localized representation. At-Large Elections: Approximately one in four counties elect all their commissioners at-large, meaning all voters in the county vote for each seat.

Approximately one in four counties elect all their commissioners at-large, meaning all voters in the county vote for each seat. Sole Commissioners: In a unique setup, about 7 counties in Georgia elect a single commissioner to govern the entire county, rather than having a board of commissioners.

By The Numbers:

Black residents make up 31% of the voting-age population in Houston County.

The county has five commissioners, all of whom are currently elected through an at-large system.

In Context: Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act has been used to challenge election systems across the country that are alleged to dilute minority voting power.

How You Can Learn More: For additional information about the Voting Rights Act or to report concerns, visit the Department of Justice website at justice.gov/voting or call 1-800-253-3931.