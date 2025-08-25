After months of public pushback over transparency, development, and the future of one of Roswell’s most historic landmarks, voters are preparing to make their voices heard.

Qualifying is now closed for the city’s November 4th election, and the ballot is set. At stake: the mayor’s seat and three city council posts. Every race is contested this year, which is further evidence of distrust in the cities elected leaders.

The debate over trees cut at historic Mimosa Hall, concerns over how capital dollars are spent, and questions about City Hall’s direction have drawn a sharper line between candidates who support the current administration—and those who say it’s time for a reset.\

Mayor’s Race

Mayor Kurt Wilson is running for a second term. A businessman-turned-mayor, Wilson swept into office in 2021 on a platform of reimagining city government. He’s since championed an aggressive agenda of economic development, but critics say transparency has suffered and decision-making has become too centralized. Wilson has defended the changes as necessary modernization—and said accusations of overreach are politically motivated.

Challenging him is Steve Dorvee, a former Roswell councilman who’s been vocal about what he calls a breakdown of public trust. Dorvee is backed by a slate of former elected officials, including former Mayor Jere Wood, and has promised to bring back what he calls “open, accountable government.”

Mary Robichaux is also in the race. A former state representative, Robichaux represented Roswell in the Georgia House from 2019 to 2023. She touts her bipartisan record and says Roswell needs a mayor who can rebuild consensus and listen to neighborhoods, not just developers.

City Council Post 4

Incumbent David Johnson is seeking a full four-year term after being appointed to the seat. A healthcare professional and father of three, Johnson says he’s worked to balance growth with livability and wants to continue that work.

Challenging him is Jennifer Phillippi, a business executive who’s made transparency and preservation cornerstones of her campaign. Phillippi was one of the most vocal critics of the Mimosa Hall tree removal and has aligned herself with residents demanding more oversight of capital projects.

City Council Post 5

Incumbent William Morthland is also on the ballot. A mortgage lender and former planning commission member, Morthland has largely supported the current administration’s direction but has also called for fiscal responsibility. He’s campaigning on experience and results.

His challenger, Erendira “Eren” Brumley, has lived in Roswell more than 30 years. She has previously run for a state house seat.

City Council Post 6

With no incumbent in the race, Post 6 has drawn two political newcomers.

Nicholas Porche is a corporate CFO and co-owner of a local flower shop. A married father of two, Porche says Roswell needs fiscal discipline, more community input, and a renewed focus on protecting greenspace. He’s running as a political independent, promising to “listen before leading.”

Christopher Zack, Roswell’s former IT Director, is also running. Zack helped modernize city operations during his time on staff and says he knows how to find inefficiencies. He’s campaigning on cutting costs and restoring public faith in city systems, citing more than $800,000 in savings during his tenure.

The Choice Ahead

From the mayor’s office to the council chamber, the ballot presents a clear divide: those who have defended the current direction of City Hall—and those calling for change.

Roswell’s elections are nonpartisan, but this year’s contests are anything but quiet.

Early voting begins in October. The general election is Tuesday, November 4.

Voters can find more information, along with campaign finance filings, at CityOfRoswellGA.EasyVoteCampaignFinance.com.