Glascock County voters head to the polls Tuesday to vote on continuing a one-cent sales tax for schools.

What’s Happening: The Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is on the ballot November 4. This tax has been in place before and would continue for another period if approved.

What’s Important: If approved, the tax would continue to add one cent to every dollar spent on purchases in Glascock County. The money can only be used for capital projects like buildings, buses, and technology. It cannot pay for teacher salaries or daily operating costs.

What the Money Funds: According to the school system, the tax pays for school safety upgrades, new and expanded facilities, buses, technology, and learning spaces.

Between the Lines: Everyone who shops in Glascock County pays the tax, including people who live in other counties. Property owners do not pay this tax through property tax bills.