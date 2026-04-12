Listen to this post

A Republican won Georgia’s 14th Congressional District special election runoff last Tuesday, but the margin he won it by may end up being the bigger story.

Clay Fuller, a former district attorney in Northwest Georgia and military officer, defeated Democrat Shawn Harris, a retired Army Brigadier General, in the April 7 runoff. Fuller took 55.58% of the vote to Harris’s 44.42%, with roughly 96,000 total ballots cast. Harris conceded on election night.

The win ends more than three months without congressional representation for a district that stretches across 11 full counties in Northwest Georgia — Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield — along with portions of Pickens and Cobb Counties.

The Number That Has Both Parties Paying Attention

Fuller won. That part was expected. What was not expected — at least not at this scale — was how close Harris came in a district that has sent Republicans to Washington without interruption for years.

Georgia’s 14th is one of the most reliably Republican congressional districts in the state. It is 85.3% white, according to U.S. Census data. Its median household income sits at $42,700 and its college graduation rate is just 16.6%. Marjorie Taylor Greene won this seat in 2020 and held it for five years without a serious challenge.

Harris’ 44% finish in a straight one-on-one matchup against a Trump-endorsed Republican is being called the largest Democratic swing in a recent Georgia special House election. National political observers on both sides are now dissecting what that number means — and they are not reaching the same conclusions.

Democrats see momentum. Republicans see a floor and not a ceiling. Both are watching Georgia more closely than they were a week ago.

Trump’s Endorsement, Greene’s Shadow

Fuller did not arrive at Tuesday’s runoff without advantages. Donald Trump endorsed him publicly at a February event in Rome. Fuller leaned into it, calling himself a “MAGA warrior” on the campaign trail.

That endorsement helped Fuller consolidate the Republican base in a crowded March 10 jungle primary that featured 16 GOP candidates splitting the vote. Harris, running as the only major Democrat in the field, advanced to the runoff by finishing in the top two.

The seat Fuller now holds became vacant on January 5, when Greene resigned following a public falling-out with Trump. Her departure left her constituents without a voice in Washington for more than three months and set off the chain of events that produced Tuesday’s election.

A Narrow House Majority Gets a Little Less Narrow

Fuller’s win matters beyond Northwest Georgia. Republicans have been operating with one of the thinnest House majorities in recent memory, and Tuesday’s result brings that majority to 218–214, with a handful of seats still vacant.

For a party trying to govern with almost no margin for error, having a Republican in that seat after a months-long vacancy is important.

But, Tuesday’s election isn’t the final word. It gives Fuller the remainder of the current congressional term, which runs through January 2027. But the race for the full two-year term is already underway.

Both Fuller and Harris have qualified for their respective party primaries on May 19. Barring a surprise, they are likely headed for a rematch in November, this time with a full campaign cycle, more money, a high turnout election, and a national political environment that both parties will be watching closely.