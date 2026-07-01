Cherokee County residents have been getting a mailing from Alexandria, Virginia that looks like an official election document. It isn’t. The Elections Office started getting calls about it Tuesday.
What’s happening: The envelope is marked “Election Notice” and “Time Sensitive: Immediate Action Requested.” It appears to be going to people who have moved out of Cherokee County, moved out of state, or have died. Cherokee County is not the only place receiving them.
What officials say: Elections Director Anne Dover said the mailing does not appear to be fraudulent. “It appears these notices are being sent to voters who have moved out of the county or out of state, as well as voters who are deceased,” Dover said. “While this doesn’t appear to be fraudulent action, we have notified the State Board of Elections and the Secretary of State’s Office. Additionally, we would like our residents to know how they can legitimately register to vote and check their voter registration status.”
What We Know: While not a scam or fraud, these types of mailers are designed to collect and sell voter data and do not register a person to vote. The mailings come from an organization called Right To Register Inc and are a paid mailer, not a government mailing.
What this means for you: If you got this mailing, it did not come from Cherokee County election officials. You do not need to act on it.
Your real deadlines: Anyone who wants to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election must register by Oct. 5. To register, go to www.cherokeegavotes.com and click Register to Vote. To check whether you are already registered and find your polling place, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov. You will need your first initial, last name, county, and date of birth.
Questions: Call the Elections Office at 770-479-0407 or email voterhelp@cherokeecountyga.gov.
Georgia leads the nation in falling for these scams, which means we’re either too trusting or just really, really bad at spotting typos. If you get an email or phone call demanding you pay off your jury duty debt with App Store gift cards—you might be getting scammed.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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