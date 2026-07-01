Cherokee County residents have been getting a mailing from Alexandria, Virginia that looks like an official election document. It isn’t. The Elections Office started getting calls about it Tuesday.

What’s happening: The envelope is marked “Election Notice” and “Time Sensitive: Immediate Action Requested.” It appears to be going to people who have moved out of Cherokee County, moved out of state, or have died. Cherokee County is not the only place receiving them.

What officials say: Elections Director Anne Dover said the mailing does not appear to be fraudulent. “It appears these notices are being sent to voters who have moved out of the county or out of state, as well as voters who are deceased,” Dover said. “While this doesn’t appear to be fraudulent action, we have notified the State Board of Elections and the Secretary of State’s Office. Additionally, we would like our residents to know how they can legitimately register to vote and check their voter registration status.”

What We Know: While not a scam or fraud, these types of mailers are designed to collect and sell voter data and do not register a person to vote. The mailings come from an organization called Right To Register Inc and are a paid mailer, not a government mailing.

What this means for you: If you got this mailing, it did not come from Cherokee County election officials. You do not need to act on it.

Your real deadlines: Anyone who wants to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election must register by Oct. 5. To register, go to www.cherokeegavotes.com and click Register to Vote. To check whether you are already registered and find your polling place, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov. You will need your first initial, last name, county, and date of birth.

Questions: Call the Elections Office at 770-479-0407 or email voterhelp@cherokeecountyga.gov.