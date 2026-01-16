Listen to this post

What’s Happening: Officers responded Nov. 4 to 1575 Indian Trail Lilburn Road in Norcross and found Eddie Lee Jordan Jr. standing next to a heavily damaged truck. Jordan couldn’t provide clear answers to questions and admitted to drinking alcohol but said he had only one drink, police said.

What’s Important: Jordan’s daughters, ages 17 and 11, were in the vehicle and got out along I-85 because they were frightened by his driving, according to police. When they refused to get back in, Jordan tried to use force to make them before he drove away and left them on the roadside. Both called their mothers for pickup and neither reported injuries.

What Changed: Police determined Jordan had been involved in a hit and run crash before officers found him.

The Charges: Jordan was charged with Endangering a Child by Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, a misdemeanor, DUI Less Safe (combined alcohol and drugs), two counts of Simple Battery Family Violence, and Recorder’s Court Failure to Appear.

“Drunk driving is not an oopsie. It’s not forgetting your grocery list. It’s putting yourself behind the wheel of a two-ton machine while you have the reaction time of a tranquilized sloth.”