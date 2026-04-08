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Clay Fuller won Tuesday’s special election runoff in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, and Democrat Shawn Harris conceded.

What’s Happening: Fuller, a Republican and former district attorney in Northwest Georgia, took 53,358 votes — 55.58% of the total. Harris received 42,636 votes, or 44.42%. About 95,994 votes were cast in all.

What’s Important: The win fills a seat that had been empty since January 5, when Marjorie Taylor Greene stepped down. The district covers 11 full counties — Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield — along with parts of Pickens and Cobb Counties in Northwest Georgia.

How This Affects Real People: The district has been without a voice in Congress for more than three months. Fuller’s win ends that gap.

The Path Forward: Fuller ran with Donald Trump’s endorsement, which Trump made public at a February event in Rome, Georgia. Harris’s 44% finish in a head-to-head race in one of Georgia’s most Republican districts will be a data point both parties examine before the next election cycle in the 14th.