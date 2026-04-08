Clay Fuller won Tuesday’s special election runoff in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, and Democrat Shawn Harris conceded.
What’s Happening: Fuller, a Republican and former district attorney in Northwest Georgia, took 53,358 votes — 55.58% of the total. Harris received 42,636 votes, or 44.42%. About 95,994 votes were cast in all.
What’s Important: The win fills a seat that had been empty since January 5, when Marjorie Taylor Greene stepped down. The district covers 11 full counties — Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield — along with parts of Pickens and Cobb Counties in Northwest Georgia.
How This Affects Real People: The district has been without a voice in Congress for more than three months. Fuller’s win ends that gap.
The Path Forward: Fuller ran with Donald Trump’s endorsement, which Trump made public at a February event in Rome, Georgia. Harris’s 44% finish in a head-to-head race in one of Georgia’s most Republican districts will be a data point both parties examine before the next election cycle in the 14th.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.