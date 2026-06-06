Early voting for the June 16 General Primary Runoff opens Saturday in Cobb County and runs through June 12.

What’s Happening: Cobb County voters have seven days to cast an early ballot before runoff election day. Polls on election day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What’s Important: The ballot you voted in the May 19 General Primary determines your options in the runoff. Voters who cast a Democratic ballot in May must vote Democratic in the runoff. Voters who cast a Republican ballot in May must vote Republican. Voters who cast a nonpartisan ballot in May, or who did not vote in May at all, may choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot for the runoff.

Key Dates: – Absentee ballot application deadline: June 5 – Early voting: June 6 through June 12 – Election Day: June 16

The Path Forward: Cobb County Elections can be reached at (770) 528-2581. More information is available at CobbCounty.gov/Elections.