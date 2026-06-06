Early voting for the June 16 General Primary Runoff opens Saturday in Cobb County and runs through June 12.
What’s Happening: Cobb County voters have seven days to cast an early ballot before runoff election day. Polls on election day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What’s Important: The ballot you voted in the May 19 General Primary determines your options in the runoff. Voters who cast a Democratic ballot in May must vote Democratic in the runoff. Voters who cast a Republican ballot in May must vote Republican. Voters who cast a nonpartisan ballot in May, or who did not vote in May at all, may choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot for the runoff.
Key Dates: – Absentee ballot application deadline: June 5 – Early voting: June 6 through June 12 – Election Day: June 16
The Path Forward: Cobb County Elections can be reached at (770) 528-2581. More information is available at CobbCounty.gov/Elections.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
- David Hankerson, Longtime Cobb County Manager, Dies at 77
- This city has the lowest rent in Georgia
- Atlanta Man Arrested After Threatening Jewish Sites and Posting Violent Videos
- Mariah Carey Tops Christmas Song Earnings with $8 Million from Spotify
- Atlanta Voters Pick Mayor Tuesday: Here's Who's Running