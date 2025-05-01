Tell The Woodstock Police What You Think of Them

Share

Woodstock residents now have a direct way to share their thoughts about local police performance as the department seeks to maintain its elite national accreditation status.

🔍 What We Know: The Woodstock Police Department opened an online portal where community members can submit comments about the department’s compliance with Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies standards. The public can share both compliments and concerns through the website: https://cimrs2.calea.org/707

“We believe in building strong, collaborative relationships with our community, and are dedicated to earning the trust of our citizens through transparency, accountability, and service,” Chief Robert L. Jones said.

🏆 By The Numbers: The Woodstock Police Department ranks among just 6% of Georgia law enforcement agencies that maintain both state certification and national accreditation.

🔎 In Context: The department first earned CALEA accreditation in 2017 and received re-accreditation in 2021. CALEA accreditation serves as the gold standard for law enforcement agencies, representing a voluntary commitment to professional excellence and accountability.

⏭️ What’s Next: The department will use public feedback as part of its ongoing accreditation process, which evaluates everything from use of force policies to community engagement practices.