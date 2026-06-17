Republican lawmakers in Georgia will not redraw election maps as suggested by Gov. Brian Kemp, leaders of the House and Senate said Wednesday afternoon, less than an hour before gaveling in for their special session.

House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, and Senate President Pro Tem Larry Walker III, R-Perry, both cited ongoing litigation over Georgia’s maps, saying it was too soon to consider new ones.

“We knew it was not the right time for our state,” Burns said.

Kemp put the issue on the table earlier this month with a revised proclamation for a special session. He had originally called lawmakers back to the Capitol to address their July 1 ban on using QR codes to tally votes. It is an urgent matter given the special election scheduled for July to fill the unexpired term of U.S. Rep. David Scott, a Democrat who died in April.

When lawmakers met for their regular session earlier this year, they failed to adopt or fund an alternate method of voting.

Then, on June 3, Kemp issued a revised proclamation asking lawmakers to also consider redrawing election maps. His request cited the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in April that weakened the 1965 Voting Rights Act’s protections against maps that dilute minority voting strength.

Republicans in some other states quickly redrew district lines after the Supreme Court ruling, prompting protests.

And protesters filled Georgia’s Gold Dome Wednesday, saying Republicans were seeking to cling to power by marginalizing Black voters.

Democrats capitalized on their anger, holding a news conference at the Capitol ahead of the Republicans.

Charlie Bailey, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, predicted the GOP would suffer a backlash in the November general election if they proceeded.

“If they want to tell the people of Georgia their votes don’t matter as much as their own political power, go ahead and make that bet and see what happens come this November,” Bailey said.

Walker said the Senate had notified Kemp Wednesday morning that the chamber would not be redrawing maps during the special session. Since new maps would not take effect until 2028, Walker said lawmakers should take their time to reconsider them.

Burns tried to close out the news conference, but his voice was drowned out by protesters chanting “Black votes matter.”

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