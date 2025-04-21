Your Feedback Matters: Officials Host Public Meetings on I-85 Improvement Plans

Share

Transportation officials have identified 16 potential projects to improve travel along the busy I-85 corridor between I-285 and I-985 in Georgia.

The proposed improvements target an 18-mile stretch primarily in Gwinnett County, with a small portion in DeKalb County. The corridor currently serves more than 300,000 daily users.

“The potential projects were identified to improve safety and vehicular mobility, facilitate commercial travel, evaluate multimodal options and support Georgia’s economy and the communities located along the corridor,” according to officials.

The public can learn about these proposals at three upcoming meetings:

April 30 at George Pierce Park in Suwanee

May 5 at Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross

May 14 at Shorty Howell Park in Duluth

Potential improvements include enhancements to the existing express lane system, freeway and interchange projects for non-tolled lanes, improvements to roads crossing I-85, new local roadway connections, and multimodal improvements for transit riders, bicyclists and pedestrians.

The proposals follow technical studies and input from stakeholders and travelers. Community members can view materials, learn about project benefits, speak with team members, and submit comments at the meetings.

For more information or to participate online, visit 85Study.com.

