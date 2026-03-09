A new program makes hog traps available to rent for Georgia farmers struggling to control feral hog populations.

Feral hogs do millions of dollars in crop damage in Georgia every year, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Wildlife Resources Division.

Now the Middle South Georgia Conservation District is offering training on top-of-the–line hog traps.

That training is crucial because the traps aren’t cheap. They retail for thousands of dollars a piece. Even renting them costs $80 a month.

Marc Land is the Feral Hog Program Manager for the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts. He describes the trap called a “Pig Brig.”

“[Hogs] can come in, but they can’t go out,” Land said. “So, like a fish trap. Once they come in and typically we have a camera on the trap, so we know what’s going on.”

In some areas, trap rental even includes an expert trapper to set everything up and dispatch the hogs — which is crucial during busy agricultural seasons.