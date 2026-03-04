Listen to this post

Glynn County Schools and the City of Brunswick have completed a land swap that gives the school district 18 acres next to the Golden Isles College & Career Academy and hands three properties totaling more than 30 acres to the city.

What’s Happening: The two governments finalized the deal with no cash changing hands. The school district got 18 acres next to the Golden Isles College & Career Academy, known as GICCA. The city took ownership of Lanier Field, Edo Miller Ballpark, and a parcel on Habersham Street.

What’s Important: The academy is a school focused on career and technical training for students. The district says the 18 acres give it room to grow those programs. The three properties the city received total more than 30 acres combined.

How This Affects Real People: Lanier Field is currently used by Glynn Academy soccer teams for practice. Edo Miller Ballpark is used by local schools and sports teams. The city has not announced plans for either site.

The Path Forward: Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said the city intends to use the properties to attract investment and “reimagine vital community anchors,” but no specific plans have been announced.