The Georgia Senate approved a bill Friday that broadens “stand your ground” self-defense protections, a proposal that critics said would help protect defendants such as those who murdered Ahmaud Arbery.



The 30-23 vote fell along party lines, with Republicans supporting the rights of Georgians to use force when needed during confrontations.



The legislation, Senate Bill 572, would allow people to claim immunity from prosecution soon after they’re charged, and cases involving claims of self-defense would only continue if there’s clear and convincing evidence of a crime.



Democrats opposed the bill, saying it would further empower those accused of wrongdoing during shootings.



They cited the case of Arbery, a Black man who was killed while jogging in Brunswick in 2020 by three white men, one of whom was a former police officer.



“If this bill had been law, it would have made it very difficult to prosecute those who are the murderers of Ahmaud Arbery,” said state Sen. Kim Jackson, D-Stone Mountain.



State Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, said the bill is needed to ensure that those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until found guilty.



“Those that murdered Ahmaud Arbery were found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Even though they tried to raise this defense, the jury still said they were guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Strickland said.



The legislation next advances to the state House.