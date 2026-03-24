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Georgia’s Coastal Resources Division wants public input on a rule change that would let licensed commercial oyster farmers harvest during part of the summer, when harvesting is currently not allowed.

What’s Happening: The proposed change would allow certified shellfish master harvesters to collect maricultured, or farm-grown, oysters from 30 minutes before sunrise until 10 a.m. during the summer closed season, which runs June through September. The current allowed harvest window is two hours. The proposed window would be longer.

What’s Important: The change is based on research conducted with the University of Georgia. That research found oysters harvested in the early morning hours, when proper cooling and handling practices are followed, can be safely collected while limiting exposure to Vibrio bacteria. Vibrio bacteria occur naturally in coastal waters, are more common during warm months, and can cause illness in people who eat raw or undercooked shellfish.

What’s Confirmed: The proposed rule would keep existing temperature controls and handling requirements in place. Only certified shellfish master harvesters would qualify. The change would apply to maricultured oysters only, not wild harvest.

Catch Up Quick: Georgia’s oyster farming industry traces back to a 2019 state law that created a legal structure for shellfish aquaculture. Several commercial oyster farms now operate in designated zones along the Georgia coast.

How This Affects Real People: Commercial oyster farmers who hold the required certification would gain additional harvest hours during months when harvesting is currently banned.

The Path Forward: Written comments are due by April 23, 2026, postmarked or emailed before 4:30 p.m. The Board of Natural Resources is scheduled to consider the rule at its April 28, 2026 meeting at George T. Bagby State Park in Fort Gaines.

Comments may be sent to: Dominic Guadagnoli Coastal Resources Division One Conservation Way Brunswick, GA 31520 dom.guadagnoli@dnr.ga.gov