Chaos Erupts at Marjorie Taylor Greene Town Hall

Tensions flared at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Cobb County town hall when multiple attendees were removed by police, with two being tased during confrontations.

🚨 Why It Matters: Local residents attending a congressional town hall witnessed law enforcement interventions that raise questions about public discourse, security at political events in our community, police actions, and the first amendment.

👮 What Happened: Police tased two individuals for allegedly “obstructing law enforcement” during the Acworth Community Center event. Three people were arrested, while six others were escorted out without incident.

🔍 Between the Lines: Acworth officials claim they discovered concerning online posts before the event.

⏪ Catch Up Quick: The disruptions began almost immediately after Greene started her presentation. Video shows police removing one person while the crowd applauded and Greene thanked officers.

🔄 The Bigger Context: Greene’s office pre-screened all attendees to verify they lived in her district. Multiple law enforcement agencies coordinated security for the event after analysts flagged potential disruption threats online.

During one confrontation, Greene told the audience, “This is a peaceful town hall. This should not have to happen.”

📜 The First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”