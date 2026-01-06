Key Takeaways Karen Bennett, a former Georgia lawmaker, faces federal indictment for alleged fraud related to COVID-19 assistance.

Former state Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, became the second Georgia lawmaker to be indicted in federal court in the past month over alleged fraud concerning COVID-19 federal assistance.

Bennett, who resigned her seat effective Dec. 31, pleaded not guilty Monday to allegations by federal prosecutors that she made false statements in writing to obtain $13,940 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits in 2020.

Bennett allegedly claimed she could not operate her physical therapy business while quarantined at home, but prosecutors allege her role was administrative and that she could work from home.

The U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Theodore S. Hertzberg, filed a false statements charge against Bennett Monday.

A judge released her on a $10,000 bond after she pleaded not guilty.

Rep. Sharon Henderson, D-Covington, pleaded not guilty Dec. 8 to theft of government funds in connection with COVID-19 relief, and was also released on a $10,000 bond.

Henderson was still listed as a state representative on the Georgia General Assembly website as of Tuesday.

