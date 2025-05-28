The University System of Georgia Board of Regents voted Wednesday to name Christopher “Mike” Johnson as the sole finalist for president of the University of West Georgia (UWG).

Johnson, currently serving as chief of staff at the University of Houston, will succeed the Carrollton school’s interim President, Ashwani Monga, whose permanent role is as the university system’s executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer. Monga has served as interim president since the departure of Brendan B. Kelly last August after he accepted a position as president of the Arkansas State University System.

“In this search, we wanted a leader with the energy and experience to build on the University of West Georgia’s momentum as a regional powerhouse committed to being a student-oriented, success-driven university,” system Chancellor Sonny Perdue said.

“UWG plays a vital role in the education, economy and overall success of the west Georgia region. With Dr. Johnson, we have a top candidate who brings proven leadership, fundraising expertise and a clear understanding of the importance of preparing UWG graduates for the 21st-century workforce.”

Before joining the University of Houston in 2015, Johnson served as director of development for the military programs at Purdue University. He has more than 30 years of leadership experience in public service in both higher education and in the military.

“I’m honored to be named the sole finalist for the presidency of the University of West Georgia and can’t wait to Go West,” Johnson said. “UWG stands at an exciting crossroads, poised for institutional growth, enhanced reputation and student success. I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with students, faculty and staff to drive transformative progress.”

Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from The Citadel, a master’s degree in higher education from George Mason University, and a doctorate in higher education leadership and policy from the University of Houston’s College of Education.

The regents will hold a final vote on Johnson’s appointment at a future board meeting no sooner than five days from naming a finalist.

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.