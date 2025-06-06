He was the most unexpected neighbor in Peachtree City—an alligator living peacefully among golf carts and greenways.

And now he’s gone.

Flat Creek Floyd—named for the winding creek where he was most often seen sunning himself—died early Tuesday morning morning after being hit by a car.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. along Highway 74, near the Wilshire Publix. Witnesses say Floyd was crossing the road when a vehicle struck him. That driver never stopped.

By the time authorities arrived, Floyd was critically injured. After consulting with wildlife experts, officers with Peachtree City Police and Animal Control made the call. He was euthanized on the scene.

It was the last chapter in the story of a wild animal that somehow became a civic mascot.

Over the years, Floyd sightings had become routine—at the creek, on the cart paths, and occasionally in someone’s yard. He never harmed a soul. And residents knew the drill: snap a picture, give him space, and move on.

Floyd’s appearances even sparked a running joke online—half “Where’s Waldo,” half neighborhood watch. Social media groups tracked his movements. Golfers paused their swings when he passed. For many, he was a living reminder that Peachtree City wasn’t as tame as it looked.

City officials say this is the first known incident involving Floyd and a vehicle. His movements were seasonal, his pace slow, and his reputation calm.

But on a dark stretch of road in the early morning hours, even the most famous reptile in town wasn’t safe.

Animal control officials say Floyd was likely 7 to 8 feet long and could have been as old as 30. Alligators aren’t common in this part of Georgia, but experts say it’s not unheard of for one to migrate up from southern waterways, especially in wet years.

Floyd stayed put. And for the most part, so did everyone else.

In lieu of flowers, the city is encouraging residents to make a donation to the Fayette County Animal Shelter, which continues to support the health and safety of both domestic animals and displaced wildlife.

Flat Creek Floyd didn’t ask for attention. He just lived his life—in the slow, sun-soaked way that alligators do.

But for a little while, he was part of ours.

And in Peachtree City, that made him family.

