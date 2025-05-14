What Are Georgia’s Top Beach Towns?

Southern Living readers have spoken, and Georgia’s coastal gems are stealing the spotlight from Florida’s flashier shores.

🏝️ What We Know: St. Simons Island claimed the top position in Southern Living’s reader poll of the South’s best beach towns. The magazine gushed about the island’s allure, noting how “visitors come in waves to this alluring town where the peel ‘n’ eat shrimp and gorgeous sunsets are requirements.” Georgia dominated the rankings with Tybee Island landing at fourth and Jekyll Island at fifth.

🏆 Who Made It Happen: Regular beach-goers – many from Atlanta who make the 4-5 hour drive down I-75 and I-16 – helped push these laid-back coastal destinations to the top of the list. Their votes outshined traditional favorites from Florida and other Southern states.

🌊 Why It Matters: This recognition is a reminder of Georgia’s often overlooked coastal treasures. While Florida typically dominates beach conversations (much like Alabama dominates football conversations), Georgia’s trio of beach towns offers something special enough to earn top billing.

🤔 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: Florida – the state that practically invented the beach vacation – couldn’t crack the top five. Hilton Head, South Carolina secured the third spot, while Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama, took second place. Florida’s highest-ranking beach town, Sanibel Island, only managed sixth place.

🚗 Take Action: Summer vacation planning season is here. Consider skipping the Florida crowds and heading to Georgia’s coast instead. The drive from Atlanta might be shorter than you think, and apparently, the experience is better.

🤝 Remember The Golden Rule: When visiting these small beach communities, respect local regulations and leave only footprints behind. These towns maintain their charm precisely because visitors treat them with care.