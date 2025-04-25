9 Things You Didn’t Know About Decatur

Share

From the past to the present, Decatur has been an important Georgia city with culture, history, and a dynamic community. There is so much to this city that even residents may not know, so let’s investigate the unique story of Decatur.

Early History

Prior to European colonization, Decatur was located where two Native American trails intersected. This is where the Old Courthouse is currently located, representing the centuries of communities gathering here.

Coming Together

Decatur was created in 1822 from parts of Gwinnett, Fayette, and Henry counties. Five Georgia General Assembly commissioners chose to purchase this land as a site for the DeKalb county courthouse and a jail. It officially was incorporated in December 1823.

Behind The Name

Decatur is named after the United States Navy Commodore Stephen Decatur. Best known for his efforts in the Battle of Tripoli, he was a popular war hero of the time, and he is remembered through this city.

Historical Significance

Decatur was occupied by Union troops during the Civil War. In fact, it is well known for being a key part of William T. Sherman’s Atlanta campaign. Union generals used Decatur’s access to railroads and transportation to cut off Confederate supplies.

Decades of Development

In the early 20th century, Decatur began seeing rapid suburban growth with new neighborhoods being built. These include West Clairemont, Lenox Place, Adair Park, and more. Decatur became a suburban hub for many as the invention of the automobile changed American lifestyles.

Festival Fun

Decatur is home to many festivals and celebrations all year round. This includes the AJC Decatur Book Festival, the Blues and Bluegrass Festival, the Decatur Maker’s Faire, and Summer in the City. The Decatur Arts Festival is another annual tradition continuing this May.



Decatur Eats

With over 80 restaurants in this small town, Decatur is home to many delicious dining options and talented chefs. Terry Koval, a chef at The Deer and Dove won the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef of the Southeast award in 2023. Other Michelin restaurants include Chai Pani, Kimball House, and The White Bull.

Artistic Easter Eggs

The Decatur Arts Alliance works with the community to incorporate art into the city. This includes murals all around town and the Decatur Artway, a public art gallery with a changing variety of sculptures. Other projects include Secret Doors in Decatur and the Decatur Box Project. Art is everywhere you look.

Film Scene

In addition to physical art, Decatur is a filming destination for many movies and shows. The downtown square is in HBO’s Watchman and the DeKalb courthouse is featured in the Marvel movie “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” Agnes Scott college has hosted the filming of over 20 movies including “Life of the Party”, “The Blindside”, and more.

Amazing food, fun celebrations, historical sites, and even movie sets can all be found throughout Decatur. So, no matter how long you’ve stayed here, get out and explore this town. You never know what new details you might find.