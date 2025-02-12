How Did Butts County Get its Name?

Butts county has a rich history and a beautiful outdoor landscape. However, the main thing that distinguishes this county is its cheeky name. So, how did this come to be?

The county is named after Captain Samuel Butts, a Georgia military officer. He fought in the Creek War, which was part of the War of 1812 and specifically involved southern states tensions with Native American tribes. Butts was killed during the Battle of Calabee in 1814, yet his legacy remains through the county’s amusing name. In 1825, the Georgia General Assembly created Butts County in honor of the captain and his family’s patriotic influence in the area.

Despite this historical insight, not all residents have been fond of being the butt of jokes. For example, in 2003, a Butts local named Don Earnhart suggested a name change to something more admirable. Some recommendations include Creek County or Indian Springs County to honor the Native communities that resided there first, but these new ideas faced backlash. Many Butts County residents embrace the name, and the traditional title endured.

Whether it makes you remember historic patriot or just makes you giggle, the name of Butts county has endured nearly 200 years, and it probably won’t be changing anytime soon.